Jacksonville Beach police: 2 sought in armed robbery that left 1 injured

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. - Jacksonville Beach police on Monday asked for the public's help identifying two people sought in an oceanfront armed robbery that left a person injured.

It happened early March 31 on the beach near Seventh Avenue South.

According to the Jacksonville Beach Police Department, a man said he was attacked with a blunt instrument, possibly a hammer, by two people who were armed and his wallet was stolen. Police said the man was injured.

Police said the two robbers used the man's credit cards at multiple locations in Jacksonville and were seen traveling in a Chevrolet car.

Anyone who recognizes the two pictured or who has information about the case is asked to call 904-247-4030, or email mbrossart@jaxbchfl.net or tipline@jaxbchfl.net.

