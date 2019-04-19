Jacksonville Beach police looking for 16-year-old girl

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. - Police in Jacksonville Beach are looking for a 16-year-old girl reported missing early Friday morning.

Asha Carter was last seen shopping at the Walgreen’s near Beach Boulevard and 3rd Street North about 9:30 p.m. Thursday, according to police.

Carter, described as 5-foot-6 and 150 pounds, was wearing a teal sweatshirt and black leggings and carrying a large pink bag, authorities said.

Anyone with information on Carter’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Jacksonville Beach Police Department at (904) 247-6339 or tipline@jaxbchfl.net.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.