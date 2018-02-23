Police: Missing Jacksonville Beach woman returns home

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. - Police said a 36-year-old woman reported missing from Jacksonville Beach on Thursday has returned home.

Jacksonville Beach police notified the media overnight that Anelia Acuna-Tobal was last seen on the beachfront about 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

Police said Acuna-Tobal returned to the home where she was staying after 9 a.m. Friday and she is healthy and safe. Officers responded to meet with her, but wanted the public to know she is no longer missing.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.