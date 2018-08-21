Jacksonville Beach police looking for prowler seen on 13th Ave. South

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. - The Jacksonville Beach Police Department hopes you can help police find a man seen peeping into the window of a woman's home on 13th Avenue South around 9 p.m. Monday night.

Detectives said the woman living at the home was alerted to someone in her yard so she called a neighbor, who confronted the man seen peering in her window.

When the neighbor confronted the prowler, he claimed to be armed and fled the area by

running behind an abandoned house, according to police.

The suspect is described as a stocky black man, approximately 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighing around 225 pounds. He has close-cropped hair or is possibly bald. He was wearing only khaki shorts and has several tattoos on his left arm and upper back area.

If you have any information on this man, you are asked to call the Jacksonville Beach

Police Department at 904-270-1676 or email tipline@jaxbchfl.net.

