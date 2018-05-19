Jacksonville Beach police: Man sought in attempted homicide, armed burglary

Photo of Jamal Watkins provided by the Jacksonville Beach Police Department

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. - A man is being sought in connection with an attempted homicide with a deadly weapon and armed residential burglary that occurred Friday in Jacksonville Beach, police said.

The Jacksonville Beach Police Department announced late Friday evening that officers are looking for 39-year-old Jamal Watkins.

Watkins was described by police as being 6 feet 3 inches tall, weighing 170 pounds and having black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Detective S. Currier at 904-247-6339.



