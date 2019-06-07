Jacksonville Beach police search for missing teen

Photos of Alissa Brennan provided by the Jacksonville Beach Police Department

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. - The Jacksonville Beach Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing teenage girl.

Alissa Brennan, 17, was reportedly last seen by her mother about 3 p.m. Thursday on Eighth Avenue South in Jacksonville Beach.

She could possibly be in the Jacksonville area and no foul play is suspected, according to police.

Alissa is described as being 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighing 135 pounds and having long, brown hair and brown eyes.

She was wearing gray leggings with white stripes and the word "Pink" written in white on the sides, a light blue, short-sleeved T-shirt with a depiction of the New York skyline across the front and black and white striped Adidas slides.

Anyone who has any information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Police Department at 904-270-1661 or email tipline@jaxbchfl.net.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.