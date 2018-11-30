Jacksonville Beach police seek help finding boy, 16

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville Beach police are asking for the public's help in finding a 16-year-old boy.

Police said Jaden Keller, who was last seen in the 1600 block of Roberts Drive, has been missing since around 4:45 p.m. Thursday.

Keller made statements that lead investors to believe that he is endangered, police said.

Keller is described by police as a white male who is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing about 110 pounds with brown shoulder-length hair. Police said he was last seen wearing lime green hoodie and black pants.

Anyone with information about Keller's whereabouts is asked to call the Jacksonville Beach Police Department at 904-270-1667.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.