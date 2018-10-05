Jacksonville Beach police seek help finding missing woman

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. - Jacksonville Beach police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 37-year-old woman.

Police said they were contacted by a family member stating they were concerned about Erica Marie Sanchez's well-being.

Sanchez left her home Wednesday afternoon in south Jacksonville Beach to go shopping at Target, according to the family. Police said Sanchez's family has not seen or heard from her since.

Sanchez left without her required medication, police said.

Sanchez is described by police as 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighing about 130 pounds, with brown eyes and brown chin-length hair with highlights. Police said she has an obvious injury to her left eye.

Sanchez was last seen wearing a black tank top, white shorts with a blue trim and white tennis shoes, police said.

Anyone with information about Sanchez's whereabouts is asked to call the Jacksonville Beach Police Department at 904-270-1667.

