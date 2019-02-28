Jacksonville Beach police seek man, 51, from out of state

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. - Jacksonville Beach police are asking for the public's help in finding a 51-year-old man from out of state.

Police said James Coley was last known to be in Jacksonville Beach at about 10 p.m. Sunday.

Coley does not live in Jacksonville Beach and was supposed to return to his out-of-state residence Monday, police said. He has not been seen or heard from since Sunday.

Jacksonville Beach Police Department James Coley (photo courtesy of the Jacksonville Beach Police Department)

Police said they don't have any reason to believe Coley is in danger, but the department would like to find him to confirm his well-being.

Anyone with information about Coley or his whereabouts is asked to call detective D. Kling at 904-233-6686 or 904-270-1675, or email tipline@jaxbchfl.net.

