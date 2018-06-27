Jacksonville Beach police seeking person connected to 3 burglaries Tuesday

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. - The Jacksonville Beach Police Department is searching for a person suspected of committing three burglaries Tuesday at homes by kicking the front door in to gain entry.
Police describe the burglar as a white male between the ages 30-35 years old, is 5 feet 7 inches tall with brown hair, adding that he has a tan shirt with a design on it.
The incidents occurred between 9:20 and 11:45 a.m. at the following locations:
- 11 block of 1st Ave. North
- 600 block of 8th Ave. North
- 1000 block of 15th Ave. North
Community members who know anyone matching the description of the individual are asked to contact the Jacksonville Beach Police Department at 904-270-1661.
