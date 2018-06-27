Jacksonville Beach police seeking person connected to 3 burglaries Tuesday

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. - The Jacksonville Beach Police Department is searching for a person suspected of committing three burglaries Tuesday at homes by kicking the front door in to gain entry.

Police describe the burglar as a white male between the ages 30-35 years old, is 5 feet 7 inches tall with brown hair, adding that he has a tan shirt with a design on it.

The incidents occurred between 9:20 and 11:45 a.m. at the following locations:

11 block of 1st Ave. North

600 block of 8th Ave. North

1000 block of 15th Ave. North

Community members who know anyone matching the description of the individual are asked to contact the Jacksonville Beach Police Department at 904-270-1661.



