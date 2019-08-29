Jacksonville Beach prepares for Hurricane Dorian

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. - Residents in Jacksonville Beach are hoping for the best, but keeping a close watch on Hurricane Dorian and preparing for the storm.

The thought of Dorian making landfall in Florida has some people who live in Jacksonville Beach on edge.

"I didn't sleep last night. Just thinking about all the stuff I had to do just in case," said Mirna Downing, who lives in Jacksonville Beach. "I just don't want to get caught at the last minute."

Downing said she's been stocking up on supplies for the storm.

"We got water. We're going to go and get non-perishables. We have a generator from before. I have a bunch of LED lights," Downing said.

Others, like Erik Paro, are waiting to see what happens.

"It's pretty scary, but I have not started preparing yet," Paro said. "I need to get some water and things like that."

As of Wednesday night, many people in Jacksonville Beach hadn't boarded up their homes.

"I'm hoping that it goes somewhere else. I'm hoping it takes a detour," Downing said.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.