Jacksonville Beach ranked one of '2019's Best Beach Towns to Live in'

Photo of Jacksonville Beach during Oktoberfest

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. - Life is good when your toes are in the sand. Specifically, Jacksonville Beach sand.

Jacksonville Beach is among the best beach towns across the country, according to WalletHub.

The study compared 192 cities across 62 key indicators of livability, weighing in several factors including housing costs, taxes, water temperature, crime rate, nightlife, and restaurants.

Jacksonville Beach ranked number 19.

Fernandina Beach ranked 22 and Saint Augustine Beach ranked number 31.

The number one city is Naples.

Other Florida towns include: Boca Raton, Sarasota, Venice, Jupiter and Destin.

Click here to see the full study.

