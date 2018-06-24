Jacksonville lifeguards warn beach-goers of heat dangers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Lifeguards at Jacksonville beaches are warning of a Heat Advisory that was issued for Jacksonville.

Members of the Jacksonville Beach Ocean Rescue are alerting beach-goers and sunbathers of the dangers of the heat and to stay hydrated and as cool as possible.

Jacksonville firefighters have seen an uptick in heat-related medical calls and are offering advice on ways to prevent heat-related medical emergencies.

"Firefighters are responding to calls of heat exhaustion, and sometimes it's heat stroke. The most important thing is to stay hydrated and don't spend a significant time out in the heat, especially in the hot sun," said Randy Wyse, with the Jacksonville Fire Union.

Wyse said it's important to stay in the shade as much as possible and if you're going to the beach, wear a hat or sit under an umbrella.

He also suggested to wear lightweight, loose- fitting, and lightly-colored clothing when the temperatures soar.

Wyse said knowing the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke is important, and you shouldn't ignore them because it could be a matter of life or death.

Warning signs of heat exhaustion may include:

• Heavy sweating

• Weakness

• Headache/nausea/dizziness

Warning signs of heat stroke may include:

• All symptoms of heat exhaustion, plus:

• Rapid or strong pulse

• Dry, red skin

• Altered mental status

Experts said once your body reaches a certain temperature, you transition from heat exhaustion to heat stroke, and it happens quickly, so early detection and response is critical so you don't get into a life-or-death situation

If you or someone you know experiences any of the symptoms listed above Wyse suggests you immediately call 911, try to cool yourself, or the affected person down and wait for help.

