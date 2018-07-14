Jacksonville Beach police name suspect in Ulta Beauty thefts

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. - Thanks to help from the public, officers were able to identify a woman who stole more than $2,300 worth of merchandise from Ulta Beauty, the Jacksonville Beach Police Department announced Friday.

Two grand theft warrants have been issued for Calvinazia Broughton, police said.

According to police, the woman was accompanied by a young girl July 5 when she went into the store on Third Street South, selected $816 in merchandise and then left without paying.

The next day, police said, the woman and the child returned to the store. During the trip to Ulta Beauty on July 6, she took $1,500 in merchandise and, once again, left without paying, according to police.

After releasing surveillance images to the public earlier this week, investigators said they were able to identify Broughton, 25, as the suspect.

Officers asked for the community's help locating Broughton, whom they described as being 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 180 pounds.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Police Department at 904-247-6341 or email tipline@jaxbchfl.net.

