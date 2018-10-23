Fraud charges against Jax Beach chiropractor dropped

This information is compiled from the Health and Human Services and Employee

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Charges of insurance fraud against the owner of a medical clinic at Jacksonville Beach accused four years ago of allowing unlicensed staff to perform medical treatment and fraudulently billing for services have been dropped.

An investigation by the Department of Financial Services’ Division of Insurance Fraud in early 2014 accused chiropractor Steven Rhodes of submitting fee slips that overinflated the number of treatments being provided, according to then-Chief Financial Officer Jeff Atwater.

The state said Ocean View Health Inc., owned by Ocean View Heath Inc., billed Kemper, State Farm, Nationwide, Esurance, Progressive, United Health and Blue Cross Blue Shield for services never provided.

Rhodes was booked into the Duval County jail on eight felony counts. After Rhodes completed a diversion program, the charges against him were dropped. He also filed a federal civil rights lawsuit, against the lead investigator in the case, claiming wrongful arrest.

