Lifeguards rescue 2 swimmers from nearly drowning

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. - Jacksonville Beach lifeguards said they had to rescue two swimmers from the ocean near First Avenue North late Saturday morning,

Lt. Max Ervanain, with the Red Cross Lifeguard Station, said one of the swimmers was in extremely critical condition. The other swimmer was in stable condition when rushed to a hospital.

Lifeguards said the two swimmers may have been taking part in an event on Jacksonville Beach at the time of the near-drownings and it's possible one of the swimmers may have suffered a medical condition that caused him to get into distress in the water.

The names of those rescued have not been released.

Lifeguards said the conditions in the water at the beach are moderate to dangerous and urge all swimmers to take precautions if going in the ocean.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.