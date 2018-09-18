Man accused in Jacksonville Beach sex attack pleads not guilty

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. - A man charged in a kidnapping and rape in Jacksonville Beach pleaded not guilty Tuesday.

Shawn Cobb is facing three counts of sexual assault, and one count each of kidnapping; armed possession of marijuana, methamphetamine and prescription drugs; and carrying a concealed weapon.

Police said Cobb, 35, and an unidentified woman forced a 23-year-old woman into a black truck July 1 near the boardwalk in Jacksonville Beach.

Cobb's arrest warrant states the couple approached the woman about 2:45 a.m. July 1, and Cobb told her, "You are exactly what we are looking for."

The warrant said Cobb gave his female accomplice a gun and then said he would go get his truck. At one point, according to the arrest warrant, the victim tried to mouth the word "help" to a passerby, but then the truck pulled up and the victim was forced inside.

After driving a short distance, the truck stopped and that's when the victim told investigators the man and the woman sexually battered her in the truck before letting her go, according to the warrant.

Investigators said DNA samples taken from the victim matched Cobb.

He was arrested Aug. 18 and remains in jail without bond.

He'll be in court again Oct. 4.

Detectives said they're still working to identify the woman believed to be Cobb's accomplice. They released a composite sketch of her shortly after the attack. She was said to be Hispanic, and her first name is believed to be Corinthia, according to the Police Department.

A surveillance image of a black single-cab pickup truck believed to have been used in the attack was also released at that time.

Anyone who can identify the woman in the composite sketch is asked to contact Detective Corporal Watts at 904-270-1661.

