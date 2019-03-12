Man sought after thief raids Jacksonville Beach home

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. - A woman's front door was left unlocked when someone got inside her home and took off with her wallet and camera equipment worth thousands of dollars, according to the Jacksonville Beach Police Department.

Investigators said the woman came home on March 5 and got into the shower. While she was in the bathroom, she heard her front door open and assumed it was one of her roommates.

When she got out of the bathroom, she discovered $10,000 worth of camera equipment was missing, police said. After checking her car, she realized that too was burglarized.

According to the Police Department, the victim's credit card was used at a Walmart. A detective the above surveillance photos taken of a man at the Walmart, asking for the public's assistance in identifying him.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective D. Kling at 904-270-1675 or email tipline@jaxbchfl.net.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.