Man sought by police after car burglarized in Jacksonville Beach

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Police officers in Jacksonville Beach asked for help Friday tracking down a man wanted in connection to a car burglary, which occurred in the parking lot of the pier.

According to the Jacksonville Beach Police Department, several credit cards were taken from the car, and the man pictured used the stolen credit cards to buy several packs of Newport cigarettes.

Anyone who can identify the man is asked to contact police at 904-270-1675 or by emailing tipline@jaxbchfl.net.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.