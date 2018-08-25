Police: Man steals thousands of dollars in phones from Jax Beach T-Mobile store

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. - Officers were called to a T-Mobile store in Jacksonville Beach, Friday night, to reports of a man stealing thousands of dollars worth of phones.

According to detectives the man entered the store on Marsh Landing Parkway off J Turner Butler Boulevard around 9:30 p.m. with a handgun. The man demand several phones.

Officers said the man fled the store and drove away in a dark sedan. No surveillance photos were provides.

Anyone with information is urged to call police immediately.

