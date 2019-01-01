New Year's plunge in Jacksonville Beach not very polar

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. - Brave beachgoers started off 2019 with a "Polar Plunge" in the ocean at Jacksonville Beach.

The Wavemasters sponsor the event at 9 a.m. every New Years Day. Hundreds of people showed up Monday, but only a handful got into the water.

To qualify as a "polar plunger" one must completely submerge themselves into the ocean without a wetsuit. Most don't stay long, running back to shore.

News4Jax meteorologist Rebecca Barry said the water temperature was about 61 degrees on Tuesday.

Some of the plungers said it's their favorite thing to do to start off the New Year.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.