Pay stations coming to Jacksonville Beach parking lots

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. - The city of Jacksonville Beach is making changes to its parking system. Starting this weekend, visitors will pay to park in the parking lots using a pay station.

The new machines require visitors to enter their license plate number and use a credit card.

Previously, the city had parking attendants and visitors paid cash.

“It gives you more control over your lots,” explained Sgt. Larry Smith with the Jacksonville Beach Police Department. “It’s a safer environment in the lots.”

Visitors will still only have to pay to park March through October on weekends and holidays. It costs $3 for the first 2 hours, $1 more for each additional hour and $7 for the entire day.

The city will also be using a mobile app for visitors to manage parking. The app will allow visitors to add time to their parking space from their phone. In some cases, the police department said visitors will save money.

“If you are coming out here just to shop or you just want to go to the beach or the pier, you’re paying $3 to go out there where it was $5,” said Sgt. Larry Smith.

Jacksonville Beach residents will be able to park for free as long as their license plate is registered to an address in Jacksonville Beach.

To take advantage of residential free parking, residents need to register here:

Residential Parking Program

If you go to the beach before parking enforcement starts, you do need to pay for parking once the enforcement time begins.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.