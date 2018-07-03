Police: Arrest warrants issued in Jacksonville Beach deadly shooting

Photos of Jose Emanuel Lebron (left) and Shaquille Walker (right) provided by Jacksonville Beach Police Department

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. - Arrest warrants were issued for two men in the June 24 shooting death of a man in Jacksonville Beach, police announced Tuesday evening.

Shaquille Walker and Jose Emanuel Lebron are wanted on charges of tampering with evidence, according to the Jacksonville Beach Police Department.

Walker also faces a charge of carrying a concealed firearm, police said.

About 2:30 a.m. June 24, police said, Leon Bennett was shot to death near the intersection of 7th Avenue and 1st Street as the 23-year-old father of two left a bar.

Since the deadly shooting, investigators have released several surveillance videos.

The first video released shows an outside fight on First Street involving Bennett and several men, police said.

Days later, police released two new videos. In the first video, investigators asked for help identifying the three men seen walking past a roped-off area to a doorman. In the second video, police asked for help identifying the four men who also approached the doorman.

It's unclear whether the surveillance videos led to the arrest warrants being issued.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Walker and Lebron is asked to call the Police Department at 904-270-1661.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.