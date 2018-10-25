Police: Can you ID 2 caught on camera at Adventure Landing?

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. - Jacksonville Beach police said they need the public's help to identify two people caught on security footage at Adventure Landing.

Police said the two are being sought in connection with a burglary and grand theft on Oct. 21 at the entertainment venue. To watch the security video, click the play button above.

Police said a vehicle pictured in a photo they released appears to be a newer model white Subaru.

Anyone with information on the individuals is asked to contact Detective D. Kling at 904-233-6686 or tipline@jaxbchfl.net.

