Police: Driver dead after vehicles goes off JTB, sinks in water

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. - One person died after a vehicle went off J. Turner Butler Boulevard, went into water and sank, the Jacksonville Beach Police Department said.

It happened about 11:10 p.m. near South Beach Parkway.

According to police, a vehicle was heading east at a high rate of speed when it left the roadway, landed in the water and was submerged.

The driver, who was the only person in the vehicle, was pulled from the water, but died from his injuries, police said.

The name and age of the driver were not released.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.