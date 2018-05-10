Police: Gun stolen from car in Jacksonville Beach

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. - There's a neighborhood crime alert in Jacksonville Beach, where police said a gun was stolen from a car over the weekend.

According to the Jacksonville Beach Police Department, the auto burglary happened Saturday near 15th Avenue South and Seventh Street South.

Police released an image of a man wearing a baseball cap, which they said was captured on surveillance video while the man was crossing the street from the driveway of the burglarized vehicle. Police said a firearm was stolen from the vehicle.

"I think it's concerning," Elsie Carrigan told News4Jax on Wednesday. "I think there needs to be more patrolling in this area."

Carrigan said her daughter's purse, containing credit cards and identification, was stolen out of her car over the weekend, as well.

"I think some people are desperate and I think, more than anything, it's an invasion of privacy and personal property," Carrigan said. "I think that's what more concerning and scary."

From now on, she said, she will be double-checking that her car doors are locked.

Guns being stolen out of unlocked cars has been an ongoing issue throughout Duval County, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

So far this year, Jacksonville police said, 145 guns have been stolen from unlocked cars.

Anyone with information about the burglary or the identity of the man in the surveillance image is asked to call the detective in charge of the case at 904-247-6339.

