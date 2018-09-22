Police: Gunshots fired near Jacksonville Beach pier

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. - Officers responded late Friday evening to reports of gunfire near the Jacksonville Beach pier, the Jacksonville Beach Police Department said.

Sgt. Larry Smith, with the Police Department, told News4Jax that about 10:30 p.m., men got into a fight, which spilled into a parking lot.

Smith said one of the men went to his car, pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots.

The other man was not hit, but he fell back on his head and was injured, according to police.

Officers said they detained the man who fired the shots, and charges are potentially pending against both of them.

