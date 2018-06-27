Police hope new videos will spawn arrest in father's killing

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. - New surveillance videos surfaced Wednesday as the Jacksonville Beach Police Department continued investigating the deadly shooting of an Atlantic Beach father of two.

In the first video, investigators asked for help identifying the three men seen walking past a roped-off area to a doorman.

In the second video, police asked for help identifying the four men who also approached the doorman.

The Police Department said all seven men are persons of interest in the shooting death of Leon Bennett, a father of two boys ages 5-months-old and 2-years-old.

WATCH: Surveillance video 1 | Surveillance video 2

Anyone who can identify the men are asked to call the Jacksonville Beach Police Department at 904-270-1661.

Cellphone video captured Bennett involved in a fight outside some Jacksonville Beach bars. Detectives said moments later, Bennett was followed to the intersection of 1st Street and 7th Avenue, where he was shot and killed.

On Monday, investigators also released video of a person and vehicle of interest in the shooting.

