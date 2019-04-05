Police: Knife-wielding woman robs Subway in Jacksonville Beach

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. - A woman armed with a knife robbed a Subway in Jacksonville Beach on Wednesday night, police said.

According to the Jacksonville Beach Police Department, the woman walked into the sandwich shop on Beach Boulevard at 11th Street North about 9 p.m., ordered an employee to place all the money in the register in a plastic bag and then ran off.

WATCH: Surveillance video released by Jacksonville Beach police

Police said the woman is described as being 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighing about 100 pounds. They said she was last seen wearing a black mask, white-rimmed sunglasses, a gray hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black shoes.

Anyone with recognizes her or who has information about the case is asked to call 904-247-6341 or email tipline@jaxbchfl.net.

