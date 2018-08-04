Police: Man, 3 women stole more than $5K worth of merchandise from Marshalls

Jacksonville Beach police say they're looking for the four people seen in these surveillance images.

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. - There's a neighborhood crime alert in Jacksonville Beach, where police said they're searching for four people who stole thousands of dollars worth of merchandise, including a designer suit, from a Marshalls department store.

According to the Jacksonville Beach Police Department, a man and three woman went into the store on Third Street South just after 3 p.m. July 23, picked out luggage, filled the luggage with between $5,000 and $10,000 worth of merchandise, and then left without paying.

Police on Friday released surveillance footage as they continued to investigate the retail theft.

Anyone who recognizes the people pictured is asked to call the detective in charge of the case at 904-247-6341 or email tipline@jaxbchfl.net.

