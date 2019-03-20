Police search for man accused of stealing cologne from Ulta Beauty

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. - Police are asking for the public's help identifying a man accused of stealing cologne from Ulta Beauty in south Jacksonville Beach.

On Wednesday, the Jacksonville Beach Police Department released surveillance images of the man, who police said is wanted in the grand theft that occurred Feb. 15.

Police described the man as 25 to 30 years old, 5 feet,11 inches tall, weighing 190 pounds and having a beard.

Anyone who recognizes him is asked to call Detective Currier at 904-247-6339, or email scurrier@jaxbchfl.net or tipline@jaxbchfl.net.

