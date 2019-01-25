Police search for man, woman behind wallet theft at Panera Bread

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. - Surveillance photos show a man and woman who are believed to be behind a wallet theft at a Panera Bread on Beach Boulevard in Jacksonville Beach.

Nancy White was having lunch with friends this week when she noticed her wallet was missing from her purse as she got up to leave.

White said she left her purse on a chair behind her. Although it was unzipped, she said she wouldn't have expected someone would grab her wallet and take off.

"I actually paid for my food initially, but we were there about 40 minutes when I got up to leave, and I noticed my purse was very light because my wallet was very heavy and I panicked," White said. "I ran back to the manager and I realized my wallet had been stolen."

After speaking with the manager, White contacted police. In a report from Jacksonville Beach police, White said she was driving home and started to receive alerts on her cellphone by her credit card companies.

White said the suspects made a purchase at a Jacksonville Beach Home Depot for more than $2,000. She also said the suspects tried to make a purchase at a nearby Target for more than $1,000, but it didn't go through. Video surveillance at Target captured the alleged suspects.​

"What's going through your head when you're noticing thousands of dollars out of your account?" News4Jax reporter Destiny McKeiver asked.

"Oh, you just, you panic," White said. "I felt betrayed, a bit victimized."

White said she hopes someone recognizes the thieves before they take advantage of the next person.

Anyone who recognizes the individuals in the surveillance photos is asked to call Jacksonville Beach police.

