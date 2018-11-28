Jacksonville Beach police: Woman sought after purse stolen from car

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. - Police are asking for the public's help identifying a woman sought in connection with a vehicle burglary.

The Jacksonville Beach Police Department said Wednesday that a purse containing credit cards was stolen from a car at Beach Bowl on Beach Boulevard.

Police said the stolen credit cards were then used at the Dollar General on Third Street North to purchase $1,500 worth of Visa gift cards.

On Wednesday, police released an image of the woman sought, as well as a photo of a black sedan. They said the woman is either the driver or passenger of the pictured car.

Anyone who recognizes her or the vehicle is asked to call the detective in charge of the case at 904-233-6686 or email tipline@jaxbchfl.net.

