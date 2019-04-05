Jacksonville Beach

What you need to know: Springing the Blues Festival in Jacksonville Beach

3-day festival takes place at Seawalk Pavilion

By Colette DuChanois - Web producer

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. - Twenty-two artists will perform this weekend at the 29th Annual Springing the Blues Festival in Jacksonville Beach.

The three-day festival opened at 5 p.m. Friday and runs through Sunday. The free event features Blues musicians on two stages at the Seawalk Pavilion, as well as a food court, artisan marketplace and children's area.

To view more information -- including the artist lineup, how to purchase VIP tickets and answers to frequently asked questions -- visit SpringingtheBlues.com.

Traffic 

There will be several street closings in Jacksonville Beach Friday through Sunday for the festival. For a street map of the area, click here. For transportation options, click here

Friday, April 5

  • 1st Street North between Beach Boulevard and 2nd Avenue North 
  • 1st Avenue North between 1st Street North and 2nd Street North

Will be closed beginning at 7 a.m. Friday and will remain closed for the entire weekend. They will reopen late Sunday/early Monday.

Beginning at 5 p.m. and reopening after 10 p.m.:

  • First Avenue North between 2nd and 3rd Streets
  • 2nd Street North to 2nd Avenue North

Saturday, April 6, and Sunday, April 7

Beginning at 7 a.m. each day and reopening each night after 10 p.m.:

  • First Avenue North between 2nd and 3rd Streets
  • 2nd Street North to 2nd Avenue North

Monday, April 8

  • All closed roads will be open at 2 a.m. 

Guidelines

In order to ensure a safe and fun festival for everyone, organizers ask that festivalgoers remember these guidelines:

  • No animals inside the festival area, except qualified service animals.

  • Tents, umbrellas, backpacks and coolers are not allowed.

  • No outside beverages or food are allowed into the festival.

  • No bicycles or skateboards within the festival area.

  • Due to space limitations, no ground coverings greater than 4-by-6 feet are allowed.

  • No “saving seats” or reserving ground spaces is allowed at any time.

  • Weapons of any kind are strictly prohibited and will be confiscated and persons subject to arrest.

  • All packages, purses, bags and persons are subject to search at any time.

