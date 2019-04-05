What you need to know: Springing the Blues Festival in Jacksonville Beach

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. - Twenty-two artists will perform this weekend at the 29th Annual Springing the Blues Festival in Jacksonville Beach.

The three-day festival opened at 5 p.m. Friday and runs through Sunday. The free event features Blues musicians on two stages at the Seawalk Pavilion, as well as a food court, artisan marketplace and children's area.

To view more information -- including the artist lineup, how to purchase VIP tickets and answers to frequently asked questions -- visit SpringingtheBlues.com.

Traffic

There will be several street closings in Jacksonville Beach Friday through Sunday for the festival. For a street map of the area, click here. For transportation options, click here.

Friday, April 5

1st Street North between Beach Boulevard and 2nd Avenue North

1st Avenue North between 1st Street North and 2nd Street North

Will be closed beginning at 7 a.m. Friday and will remain closed for the entire weekend. They will reopen late Sunday/early Monday.

Beginning at 5 p.m. and reopening after 10 p.m.:

First Avenue North between 2nd and 3rd Streets

2nd Street North to 2nd Avenue North

Saturday, April 6, and Sunday, April 7

Beginning at 7 a.m. each day and reopening each night after 10 p.m.:

First Avenue North between 2nd and 3rd Streets

2nd Street North to 2nd Avenue North

Monday, April 8

All closed roads will be open at 2 a.m.

Guidelines

In order to ensure a safe and fun festival for everyone, organizers ask that festivalgoers remember these guidelines:

No animals inside the festival area, except qualified service animals.

Tents, umbrellas, backpacks and coolers are not allowed.

No outside beverages or food are allowed into the festival.

No bicycles or skateboards within the festival area.

Due to space limitations, no ground coverings greater than 4-by-6 feet are allowed.

No “saving seats” or reserving ground spaces is allowed at any time.

Weapons of any kind are strictly prohibited and will be confiscated and persons subject to arrest.

All packages, purses, bags and persons are subject to search at any time.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.