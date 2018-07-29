Surfing competition attracts hundreds to Jacksonville Beach

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. - Surf's up at Jacksonville Beach for the two-day 'Void PRO/AM' competition set up near the pier. The community-focused surfing contest wraps up Sunday evening.

Some of those competing also surf for the University of North Florida surf team, including Jackson Santora.

"It was pretty fun. The waves aren't super good. I've been competing since (I was)14 or 15. I'm not super competitive, but surfing is what I love to do, so it's fun to surf against other good surfers and see how we compare," Jackson said.

He had plenty of supporters at the beach to cheer him on as he rode the waves on Sunday, including his parents.

"This is every father's dream is to watch his son compete in a prominent surf contest here in Jacksonville Beach. He's out here quite a bit competing with some of these other kids. It's just a wonderful community, surf community and everybody is close," said Jackson's father, Brad Santora.

Surfers battle it out for the chance to win $3,500 cash in the PRO division.

Winners will be announced Sunday evening.

