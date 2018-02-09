SWAT situation forces some evacuations in Jacksonville Beach

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. - A SWAT situation in Jacksonville Beach early Thursday evening caused some residents to be evacuated, police said.

The Jacksonville Beach Police Department said officers and a SWAT team responded about 6 p.m. to Seventh Street South at Third Avenue South because of a person with a warrant.

It's unclear what the warrant is for, but police said the person is believed to be in that area.

Seventh Street South between Third Avenue South and Fourth Avenue South was blocked off.

Police said some people were evacuated as a precaution.

News4Jax is at the scene and will update this story as more details become available.

