The Pier Cantina & Sandbar to close doors in September

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. - The Pier Cantina and Sandbar is closing its doors in September after nine years of operation.

The restaurant known for its tacos and beverages said goodbye with a post on Facebook.

"Well, Jacksonville Beach, it certainly was one fun ride. Come get your final taco fix because we close our doors for good next month," the post said.

Springhill Suites hotel will replace the restaurant.

The post said that Jacksonville Beach is a "very interesting place and an extremely difficult place to conduct business."

