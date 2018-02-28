Things to know before the Jacksonville Beach Pier reopens

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. - Part of the Jacksonville Beach Pier will reopen to the public beginning Thursday morning, according to Jacksonville city officials.

The landmark has been closed off and on after repeated batterings from Hurricanes Matthew and Irma in 2016 and 2017, causing extensive damage that required repairs.

The rest of the pier will remain closed as the structure is reviewed for a re-design project.

WATCH: SKY4 drone video of Jacksonville Beach Pier

In light of the reopening, we've put together a list of things you should know about the pier:

WHAT? Approximately 625 feet, or roughly half, of the pier is reopening. This section runs from the seawall to bent No. 17. Crews have replaced the decks and added new railings.

Approximately 625 feet, or roughly half, of the pier is reopening. This section runs from the seawall to bent No. 17. Crews have replaced the decks and added new railings. WHEN? Starting at 6 a.m. Thursday, residents and visitors can once again walk along the pier. It will remain open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

Starting at 6 a.m. Thursday, residents and visitors can once again walk along the pier. It will remain open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. HOW MUCH? While officials have not provided a price tag for the damage, there are some costs we can tell you about. There's a $1 fee for access and $3 for fishing.

