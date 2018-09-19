Woman accused in Jacksonville Beach sex attack caught, police say

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. - A woman accused as an accomplice in a July kidnapping and rape in Jacksonville Beach has been captured, authorities announced Wednesday.

Corinthia Morris will be extradited to Florida from Atlanta, where she was taken into custody Sept. 11, police said.

Morris is accused of helping Shawn Cobb attack a woman in Jacksonville Beach on July 1.

Cobb is facing three counts of sexual assault, and one count each of kidnapping; armed possession of marijuana, methamphetamine and prescription drugs; and carrying a concealed weapon.

He pleaded not guilty Tuesday.

Police said Cobb, 35, and Morris forced a 23-year-old woman into a black truck near the boardwalk in Jacksonville Beach.

Cobb's arrest warrant states the couple approached the woman about 2:45 a.m. July 1, and Cobb told her, "You are exactly what we are looking for."

The warrant said Cobb gave his female accomplice, later identified as Morris, a gun and then said he would go get his truck. At one point, according to the arrest warrant, the victim tried to mouth the word "help" to a passerby, but then the truck pulled up and the victim was forced inside.

After driving a short distance, the truck stopped and that's when the victim told investigators the man and the woman sexually battered her in the truck before letting her go, according to the warrant.

Investigators said DNA samples taken from the victim matched Cobb.

He was arrested Aug. 18 and remains in jail without bond.

He'll be in court again Oct. 4.

