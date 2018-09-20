Woman bitten by small shark at Jacksonville Beach

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. - A woman suffered a minor shark bite at Jacksonville Beach on Thursday afternoon, police said.

Police told News4Jax that the woman was in the water at 12th Avenue South about noon when she was bitten on the hand by a small shark.

According to Ocean Rescue, the woman was treated at the scene for multiple lacerations to her hand.

She was picked up by family and was advised to go to the hospital, Ocean Rescue said.

News4Jax records show this was the fourth shark bite this year in the Northeast Florida-Southeast Georgia area.

