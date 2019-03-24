You'll need plastic to pay to park at Jacksonville Beach, cash won't do

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. - Parking at Jacksonville Beach is now high-tech. Gone are the days of a parking attendant; instead you'll see parking kiosks that don't accept cash.

The city eliminated parking attendants and began using the new self-service pay stations on March 15 and many beachgoers seem to like the change.

"It works pretty good. They have something similar down in St. Augustine, so I am pretty used to it," said beachgoer Paul Smith.

"It was easy, nice, cheap, not too expensive. It was a good improvement, I think, here," beachgoer Michelle Llewellyn said.

But not everyone liked the high-tech parking kiosk.

"I'd rather have an attendant," said beachgoer Justin Church.

The new parking kiosks are at lots at 1st Street North and 5th Avenue North, the lot at 1st Street North and 4th Avenue North, the big lot at 1st Street North and 1st Avenue North and the lot at 2nd Street North, and 3rd Avenue North.

Once you pay for parking at the new kiosk, you enter your license plate number and that's how the technology keeps track of who has paid and who has not paid.

Beachgoers can also pay to park at the beach by downloading the ParkMobile app on your phone.

