JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Firefighters were able to extinguish flames at a Southside apartment complex, Saturday evening.

Crews were first called around 7:30 p.m. to The Fountains of Deerwood Apartments on Southside Boulevard near Old Baymeadows Road.

According to Fire Rescue, two adults and one child were being assisted by the Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is unknown and the state fire marshal is investigating.

