Jacksonville firefighters relocate due to bed bug infestation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Firefighters at a Jacksonville fire station are relocating due to bed bugs, according to an official with Jacksonville Fire Rescue.

Crew members who work at JFRD Fire Station 55 will temporarily be staying at Fire Station 58, about four miles away. Firefighters said it should take 24 to 48 hours to clear the bed bugs.

Tom Francis with JFRD said residents who live in the area of Fire Station 55 have nothing to worry about. Francis said the relocation will not impact response times.

Firefighters who work at Fire Station 55 were asked to wash all uniforms and bed linens, and dry them on high heat for at least 45 minutes to prevent cross contamination.

