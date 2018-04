JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A juvenile was shot and injured Sunday night on the Westside of Duval County, according to Jacksonville police.

Few details are known other than the shooting, which happened on Playschool Lane near Ricker Road, was believed to be accidental.

The juvenile, who was not identified by officers, was taken to an area hospital in serious condition.

