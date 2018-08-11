Look at Duval County ballot beyond candidates for governor

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville hosted the final debate and final forum for candidates for Florida governor.

Those candidates are the headliners for the Aug. 28 primary.

As early voting begins Monday in some counties, you may be wondering what other races you'll find on the ballot.

News4Jax spoke with the supervisor of elections about Duval County in particular, and you'll find similar stories where you live.

"I've already sent out 40,000 mail ballots. I've already received thousands back. It's not Aug. 28, but I'm already in the election cycle and, Monday, early voting starts," Duval County Supervisor of Elections Mike Hogan said Friday.

Hogan said the sample ballot will be a lot like the one you see to your left.

He explained what voters will find on the ballot – other than the list of candidates for governor.

"There are some House races, state House races. There are some school board races, depending on where your district is," Hogan said. "And then, of course, everybody will be able to vote for the three judge positions that will be on this ballot."

There’s a race that everyone can vote for -- called a unitary election. That’s for county tax collector -- a special election after Michael Corrigan took a new job.

WHAT'S ON THE BALLOT? News4Jax Voter's Guide

VIEW: Dates, times, locations to vote in northeast Florida

REPLAY: Republican gubernatorial candidates square off in Jacksonville debate | 5 leading Democratic candidates take stage at town hall

In Jacksonville’s state House District 14 , everyone will vote – even across party lines.

"Some Republicans have already called in, thinking, 'What have you done here? You've got a Democrat on my ballot,'" Hogan said. "There is a district race between two Democrats, and there are no Republican challengers, so that race will be over in the primary."

As far as constitutional amendments, those will be left for voters to decide in November.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.