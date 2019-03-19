Man charged with carjacking teen at Jacksonville BP station

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 19-year-old told police he was carjacked and kidnapped by an armed man at a gas station, according to a report from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

The teen told investigators he was getting gas at a BP station near the intersection of I-95 and State Street when he was approached by a man who entered the passenger side of his car and displayed a firearm, the Sheriff's Office said.

The armed man demanded the 19-year-old begin driving around, investigators said. At some point, the man got behind the wheel and continued driving with the teen in the car.

According to investigators, the armed man stopped to pick up a woman before driving to East 28th Street near the intersection of Buckman Street, where the teen was forced out of the car. The teenager called police, and officers stopped the stolen car on East 26th Street.

The Sheriff's Office said Omar Rahir Mustafa, 40, was found behind the wheel of the car and taken into custody. The woman, who was in the passenger seat, was also taken into custody.

Mustafa was charged with kidnapping and carjacking with a firearm. He was held on a $150,000 bond.

