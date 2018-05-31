Future Mayport combat ship to be delivered in summer

LCS 11, the future USS Sioux City, completes acceptance trials on May 23.

MAYPORT, Fla. - The Littoral Combat Ship that will become the USS Sioux City has completed its acceptance trials and will soon be based out of Naval Station Mayport.

According to Lockheed Martin, the ship's manufacturer, the trials conducted May 20-24 in Lake Michigan included surface and air demonstrations of the ship's combat system.

More Headlines

GALLERY: Future USS Sioux City

Acceptance trials are a major milestone in a ship's development and measure a vessel's performance and general seaworthiness. Generally, they are the last phase of construction.

The future USS Sioux City is slated for delivery to the U.S. Navy sometime in summer.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.