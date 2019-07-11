Military working dog retires during ceremony at Naval Station Mayport

Rex was utilized in support of both the President of the United States and First Lady, special details, multiple Jacksonville Air Shows for the Blue Angels, MWR (Morale, Welfare and Recreation) concerts, demonstrations for local high schools,…

NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. - A Naval Station Mayport military working dog retired Thursday.

A ceremony was held Thursday morning to honor Military Working Dog Rex's faithful service to the country and community.

While assigned to the base for 9 ½ years, Rex conducted more than 4,000 hours of explosive detection.

PHOTO STORY: Retirement ceremony for Military Working Dog Rex

He was used in support of both the President of the United States and the First Lady.

Rex also took part in special details, including the Jacksonville air shows, demonstrations for area high schools and ship commissioning ceremonies.

