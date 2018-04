JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Security drills are scheduled for Naval Station Mayport the first week of April.

As a result, drivers may notice slowdowns at gate access points. Expect an increase in security presence near the base. If you hear gunfire in the area, don't panic. They are simulated gunfire and part of the drill.

The security force protection exercises will begin Monday, April 2 until Thursday, April 5th.

