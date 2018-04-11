USS Little Rock to arrive in Mayport

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The USS Little Rock will arrive at its Naval Station Mayport homeport Thursday for the first time since it was commissioned in Buffalo, New York.

It's arrival comes just over six months after it was delivered by ship builders to the U.S. Navy. It was trapped on the St. Lawrence River for three months due to icy conditions.

More Headlines

It began its journey toward Mayport last Saturday. The crew of about 70 sailors continued to train while at port in Montreal.

Lockheed Martin and Fincantieri Marinette Marine delivered the ship that was later commissioned as the USS Little Rock to the Navy in September.

The Littoral Combat Ship 9 vessel costs an estimated $568 million, according to the Congressional Research Service.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.